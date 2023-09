Volunteers are needed for Kent’s annual Fall Litter Cleanup and Graffiti Cleanup event, coming Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

LITTER CLEANUP LOCATIONS:

East Hill: Kent United Methodist Church

Downtown: Kherson Park

West Hill: West Hill Plaza

Clean your own location

GRAFFITI CLEANUP LOCATION (Age 13 & up with adult supervision):

Kent City Hall, parking lot off Gowe Street

Learn more and register at