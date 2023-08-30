On Wednesday morning, Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:42 a.m., Kent Police Officers and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, (PSRFA) were dispatched to the 13200 block of SE Kent Kangley Road (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of an accident that tragically resulted in the death of a bicyclist.

Witnesses stated that a bicycle rider was badly injured following a collision with a truck.

Kent Patrol Officers and PSRFA arrived quickly and determined that sadly, the bicycle rider had succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the involved vehicle, a 41-year-old Covington man, was operating a box truck when the accident occurred. He has been cooperative with the investigation.

The bicycle rider is an adult male but has not yet been identified.

If you have information to provide about this collision, please contact police at: