Kent Toast ‘N Boast Toastmasters Club is inviting the community to their “Discover Your Voice” Open House on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 from 12-1 p.m.
Their meetings are simultaneously held on Zoom and in-person, but lunch is provided for the latter.
In-person meetings are held at the Centennial Building (600 W. Gowe St., Kent, WA 98032; map below) in the North and South Conference room across from the elevators.
“Learning and laughter go hand in hand at Kent Toast ‘N Boast.”
More info here:
https://kenttoastnboast.toastmastersclubs.org
