Kent Toast ‘N Boast Toastmasters Club is inviting the community to their “Discover Your Voice” Open House on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 from 12-1 p.m.

Their meetings are simultaneously held on Zoom and in-person, but lunch is provided for the latter.

In-person meetings are held at the Centennial Building (600 W. Gowe St., Kent, WA 98032; map below) in the North and South Conference room across from the elevators.

“Learning and laughter go hand in hand at Kent Toast ‘N Boast.”

More info here: