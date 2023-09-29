Drivers may want to pay closer attention starting Oct. 1, 2023, as Kent has installed additional Red Light Cameras throughout the city.

The Kent Council previously approved installation of the cameras in multiple intersections, and officials said that locations were chosen based on the number of collisions that have occurred in those intersections.

Red light cameras have been installed and will go live on Oct. 1, 2023 at the intersection of 108th Ave SE and SE 208th Street in all directions of travel. Kent Officers will be issuing warning notices for the first 30 days of operation.

On Nov. 1, 2023, Officers will begin to issue infraction tickets to those who run the red lights.

Fines for violations are $136, but the ticket does not go onto your driving abstract and will not impact your insurance rate.

The revenue for the Red Light Cameras goes towards Criminal Justice Funding to pay for the Body Worn Cameras that our Officers use on patrol.

As we previously reported, the following intersections are also equipped with red light photo enforcement:

Central Avenue and Smith Street – both northbound and southbound

Central Avenue and James Street – both northbound and eastbound

Kent Des Moines Road and Pacific Highway South – eastbound (this has two cameras for one approach)

104th Avenue Southeast and SE 256th Street – northbound and eastbound

84th Avenue South and South 212th Street – northbound and southbound

SE 240th Street and 104th Avenue Southeast – eastbound and westbound

116th AV SE and SE 240th – All Directions

68th AV S and S 228th – All Directions Except northbound

116th AV SE and Kent Kangley Road-All Directions *activates on July 15, 2023

108th Ave SE and SE 208th St. -All Directions *activates on October 1, 2023

For additional information about the City of Kent Red Light Program, including 2022 statistics, other camera locations in our city, and frequently asked questions:

https://www.kentwa.gov/departments/police-department/photo-enforcement-program