The 43rd Annual Model Railroad & Railroadiana Swap Meet – featuring Model Trains of all scales – will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Kent Commons.

Free Parking

Admission $10, kids under 15 FREE

For more info, call 253-856-5025.

Kent Commons is located at 4th Ave N. and James Street: