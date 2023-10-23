The youth steelbands of Steel Magic Northwest will be presenting their annual “Carols on Barrels” holiday concert at the Kentlake High School Performing Arts Center at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

The concert is FREE and open to the public, with a suggested at-the-door donation of $10 for persons 12 and older.

The three youth bands performing are combined groups from both Edmonds and Kent at the beginning, intermediate, and advanced levels, comprised of kids in the 5th through 12th grades. The advanced group, the “Pan Wizards Steel Orchestra,” is nationally known for their artistic excellence.

The concert will consist of a wide variety of holiday songs in various styles, including classical, pop, calypso (and other Afro-Caribbean styles), swing, and more. Seasonal joy abounds at the “Carols on Barrels” holiday concert!

For more information, visit www.steelmagicnorthwest.org, or email the director at [email protected].