REMINDER : All are invited to enjoy a FREE live taping this Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, of “Unmute The Voices” on Classical KING FM 98.1, featuring host Dr. Quinton Morris and solo performances by three extraordinary Key to Change violin students.

This free event will take place from 1 – 5 p.m. at the Key to Change Studio located at 200 SW Langston Road in Renton (map below).

Attendees will go behind the scenes of a popular radio show, hear inspiring student performances, and attend a post-taping reception.

Performing on a major city’s radio station is an exceedingly rare experience, even for the most seasoned musicians. But what’s truly extraordinary is that this opportunity is being seized by our accomplished teenage artists from South King County.

Be there to cheer them on as this taping will serve as a preview to their professional debut with the Grammy Award-winning Seattle Symphony later in the month.

