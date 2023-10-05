Do you want to learn about what is happening with the Kent Police Department?

If so, you’re invited to join Kent PD for a Community Meeting at Zion Lutheran Church (map below) on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023, from 6–7:30 p.m.

Hear from Chief Padilla and other command staff regarding current crime statistics, hiring/retention, staffing and legislative priorities.

There will also be time for question & answer.

Questions?

Reach out to [email protected] or [email protected].

Zion Lutheran Church is located at 25105 132nd Ave SE, Kent, WA 98042:

