Auburn Police are reporting that early Thursday morning. Oct. 19, 2023 at around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 31000 block of 117th Place SE (map below) for a report of a non-injury shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, a resident at the address reported an attempted burglary at their home involving three suspects.

Security footage from the home (see below) showed three masked men carrying guns announcing themselves as “Seattle Police” before trying to kick in the door:

The homeowner was armed and quickly started firing shots at the intruders through the door. After multiple shots were fired, the three suspects fled.

APD Detectives are working hard to try to identify the three suspects in this case. If you recognize any of these individuals, please contact the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.