The Kent Police Department will be holding a Community Meeting on Wednesday night, Oct. 25, 2023, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church (map below).

“Do you want to learn about what is happening with the Kent Police Department? Please join Chief Padilla and multiple members of his staff to hear information about current crime statistics, hiring/retention, staffing and legislative priorities.”

There will also be a Q&A at the end.

“Hope we see you there!”

Questions about the event? Reach out to [email protected] or [email protected].

Zion Lutheran Church is located at 25105 132nd Ave SE, Kent, WA 98042:

