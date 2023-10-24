Local nonprofit Multi-Service Center (MSC) raised a record-breaking $131,049 (and counting) to provide help, hope, and change for our community through its annual MSC Helps Luncheon held on Oct. 19, 2023.

The capacity crowd at the Federal Way Performing Arts & Events Center was inspired by a keynote speech by former Seattle Seahawk, philanthropist and activist Doug Baldwin, and honored to present Bob Wroblewski with the Help, Hope, Change award.

Emceed by Ted Colby, the fundraiser included speeches by outgoing MSC CEO Robin Corak as well as new CEO Kirsten York.

“Thank you to those who attended and/or supported this event with a gift for making this possible!”

You Can Still Donate

Video

If you didn’t have a chance to attend the event, you can watch an edited version below, as shot/edited by South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer. Baldwin’s speech begins at around the 12:08 mark (total running time 53-minutes, 52-seconds):

Photos

Below are photos from the event, courtesy Andrew Crain of Crain Photography (click arrows or swipe to view slideshow):