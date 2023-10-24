If you saw significant police activity near 64th and Meeker Street on Friday afternoon, Oct. 20, 2023, it was due to a complex incident that required multiple Kent and outside agency Officers to resolve.

Police said that innocent people “were protected by the actions of your swift thinking Kent Officers.”

“The bad guys were arrested, a lot of evidence was located and collected, drugs were seized, a stolen car was recovered, and a gun is now off our Kent streets,” police said.

Here’s what Kent Police said happened:

On Friday, Oct. 20 at about 2:30 p.m., Kent Patrol Officer Steiner was patrolling on W Willis when he received an alert on a stolen car. The vehicle had been taken in an armed carjacking in Federal Way on Oct. 18 and was involved in a pursuit with Des Moines PD later that same day.

Officer Steiner located the vehicle parked at the 7-11 at 1400 W. Meeker Street with a passenger inside, but no driver. He called for backup. Upon seeing the Officers arriving in the area, the passenger, a 22-year-old Olympia woman, fled into store and ran off with the driver into the area of the tri-court senior living facility. The suspects were seen by Officers and witnesses jumping fences and trying doors while attempting to enter units. Multiple Officers converged and were in foot pursuit while additional officers surrounded the complex to ensure they were unable to flee the area. The suspects were running and refusing commands by pursing Officers.

The suspects entered one apartment with an open door, but quickly fled when confronted by the homeowner. They attempted to hide in a laundry room but jumped out of a window when discovered. They entered another open unit and fled just as Officers approached. Due to the hot pursuit and containment, Officers knew the suspects were now trapped inside a particular building. About this time, one Officer located a discarded firearm near where the suspects had first been seen in the complex.

The Officers held containment and called for on-duty Valley Regional SWAT to assist in methodically clearing all 120 apartments in the building. They eventually located both suspects in an open 3rd floor unit. There was evidence that the suspects had been using drugs while hiding in the unit and amounts of methamphetamine and heroin were discovered post arrest. Both suspects were taken into custody without incident. The driver, a 25-year-old Kent man, has priors in Kent for resisting arrest, obstructing, criminal trespass and fleeing from Officers.

Both suspects were arrested and booked for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Burglary. Kent Detectives are continuing the investigation and will work with Federal Way Police regarding additional charges related to the carjacking and firearm.

“Thank you to all our Kent Officers and Valley Regional SWAT Officers who worked cooperatively together to safeguard our residents and methodically search to locate these dangerous suspects. Well done.”