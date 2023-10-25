A man was shot and killed by Kent Police in the 27200 block of 33rd Place South in Kent on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Police said that on Tuesday at around 12:19 p.m., Kent Officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious circumstance in which two male subjects left a vehicle in the driveway of the 911 caller’s residence.

The subjects reportedly stated they were out of gas and walked off to a gas station located at 272nd and Military Road South.

Officers learned that the vehicle left behind in the driveway was reported stolen.

The officers confronted the suspects and one of them fled eastbound on foot. Officers pursued him on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

While officers closed the distance, in an attempt to apprehend the suspect, an officer relayed over the radio that the suspect had a knife.

The suspect continued to run from the officers, running behind a house located in the 27200 block of 33rd Place South (map below).

Officers caught up to him and a short time later an officer shot and killed the suspect.

Immediate lifesaving efforts were performed by the Kent officers on location until Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority and King County Medics arrived to take over. Ultimately the suspect did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No officers were injured during this incident and in compliance with standard protocol, the officer involved will be placed on paid administrative leave.

The other suspect, who did not flee from police, was taken into custody without incident and is being booked on a pre-existing traffic warrant.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team was called in to conduct the independent investigation of the incident. Port of Seattle Detectives have been assigned as the lead investigators.