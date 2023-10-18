The October fun continues with a wickedly delightful gathering at Kent’s annual “Street of Treats” Trick-or-Treating event on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 from 2–5 p.m.

Dress in your spookiest, funniest, most creative costume and roam downtown streets collecting treats and surprises from participating local shops and vendors.

Celebrate the harvest season with fun activities for all ages.

Participating downtown Kent merchants are welcoming little ghouls, goblins and visitors to stop in and get a spooktaculur treat.

They’ll have kid’s activities, photo opportunities and more!

Bring Non-Perishable Food for the Kent Food Bank

Support the Kent Food Bank and bring a non-perishable food donation.

Please be sure to bring your weatherproof bag for treats. Downtown businesses will be waiting for you! This is a FREE, rain or shine community event.

“We look forward to seeing you!”

This is a FREE family event – RSVP requested: