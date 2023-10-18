Kent Police Detectives are investigating both an attempted home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 and a home invasion robbery that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Both victim families are of Asian descent.

Attempted Robbery

Police said that the attempted robbery on Sunday occurred at about 12:50 a.m. in the 23800 block of 135th Ave SE. The residents had just arrived home and were walking up to their front door when an unknown suspect ran up to their porch. The female victim quickly stepped inside and locked the door before the suspect could gain entry. The suspect brandished a handgun at their window but was not allowed inside. Frustrated, he then tore their Ring camera off the wall.

The residents had just driven home from a Seattle casino. The female victim had noticed a vehicle turn onto their home street directly behind them, then park a short distance away. Moments later the suspect ran onto their porch. Only one suspect was seen during this incident. He was described as a black male in a puffy jacket.

The Ring video from this incident has been widely circulated and is also posted below:

Home Invasion Robbery

The home invasion robbery on Monday occurred in the 12300 block of SE 204th Street. A member of the victim family stepped outside his home to smoke at about 1:30 a.m. He noticed an unusual vehicle parked across the street. When he turned to go back inside, several masked black males ran up behind him and forced their way into the home. He reported they were all carrying rifles or handguns. The suspects stole cash and jewelry and forced the occupants to open their safe.

Patrol Officers and Detectives canvassed both neighborhoods for witnesses and video. Detectives are aggressively working both cases, gathering and analyzing all available evidence.

Police Seeking Public’s Help

If you have any information about either of these crimes, please leave a tip here:

KPD Tip Line: 253-856-5808

[email protected]

Non-emergency dispatch line: 253-852-2121

Call 911 if you have information about the identity and/or location of the suspect(s).

