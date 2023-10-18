Auburn Riverside High School experienced two public safety incidents in one week, causing an increase in security measures, according to Principal Janalyn McKeehan.

One student was injured in a fighting incident on Friday, Oct. 13, and several others were assaulted on Monday, Oct. 15, 2023.

The Auburn School District said it will continue to have a higher police presence, increased school supervision and a school resource officer on campus this week.

“We are working closely with APD to identify the individuals who came on campus today,” officials said.

McKeehan said the school knows these incidents are concerning, and that holding these individuals accountable and keeping students and staff safe is the district’s highest priority.

Friday the 13th Fights

The first incident happened on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, when a fight broke out between four students at 10:30 a.m.

The students involved in the fight were removed from campus, but a few of them returned after school with two non-students and another fight occurred.

A school resource officer, Auburn Police Department (APD), school administrators, and the fire department responded to the fight.

One student who was being cared for by the fire department was discovered to have a BB gun in their possession.

Masked Intruders Assault Students on Monday, Oct. 16

On Monday, October 16, 2023, six individuals wearing masks were let into the school through a side door by a student at 1 p.m. The student thought the individuals were supposed to be on campus, but they were not.

The individuals began running down the hall randomly hitting students. When quickly confronted by school administrators, they ran outside.

McKeehan said she made the decision to put the school in a “secure and teach” mode from 1 p.m. until the end of the school day. “Secure and teach” is used when schools shut and lock exterior and interior doors, limit hall passes, and do not move from period to period. This gives the school more control on who is coming and going through the many entrance/exit points in the building.

As a precaution, the school also had a police presence from 2 p.m. until the buses left.

McKeehan said the school will continue to have an increased police presence, increased school supervision, and a school resource officer on campus on Tuesday and Wednesday. The school is working closely with APD to identify the individuals who came on campus on Monday.

McKeehan said the school knows these incidents are concerning and holding these individuals accountable and keeping students and staff safe is their highest priority.

Emails sent out to the families of students

Message sent on Friday afternoon, Oct. 13, 2023:

“Dear Auburn Riverside High School Families: “I want to let you know about two related incidents that happened at school today. “At about 10:30 a.m., a fight broke out between four students. The students who were involved in the fight were removed from campus. Unfortunately, after school, a few of these students came back on campus with a couple non-students, and another fight occurred. This fight was related to the earlier incident. A school resource officer, Auburn Police Department (APD), school administrators, and the fire department responded to the fight. One student who was being cared for by the fire department was discovered to have a bb gun in their possession. “We appreciate our partnership with the APD. We know it can be concerning when there is additional police presence on campus. “We have had a number of families contact us already with video of the incident, or other information. We appreciate the outreach. “Safety is our top priority and I wanted you to go into this weekend having accurate information.” Sincerely,

Janalyn McKeehan

Principal, Auburn Riverside High School

Message sent Monday evening, Oct. 16, 2023: