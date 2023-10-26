SPONSORED :

A Harvest of Fall Favorites + saving up to 40% off awaits at Zenith Holland Gardens Nursery!

Harvest season is in full swing along with the Fall sale at Zenith Holland Nursery. Save 40% off savings on trees and shrubs now through Oct. 29, 2023.

Along with the sale selection, you’ll find regular stock in bright orange, yellow and rusty red tones are all around, including the greenhouses, grounds and exquisitely decorated spaces of Zenith Holland Gardens Nursery in Des Moines. Now is the time to visit and prepare for fall inspiration you need to carry you right into the holidays.

Dress up your outdoor spaces, with colorful, cheerful pansies. The plants at Zenith Holland are healthy, with plentiful blooms ready to grace your garden or container plantings.

Planting in the fall isn’t just about autumn color. Now is the time to plant bulbs for spring blooms that will bring you cheer on gray days. Owners John and Lyn bring you the highest quality bulbs from the Netherlands with boxes and boxes of daffodils, tulips, hyacinth and more, often in a broad variety of colors. You can find your bulbs, food to keep them happy and the tools to make planting easy. Not to mention friendly advice and tips for successful planting.

No fall home is complete without pumpkins, or ornamental squash. Zenith Holland Nursery offers an out of the ordinary selection with unique shapes and unexpected striations and shades. This year, pumpkins, pumpkins, pumpkins! are a festive focus, most at two price levels: $12.95, and minis at just $3.95 each (mini gourds too!). Bring them inside to grace your table or mantle top and signal that Thanksgiving can’t be far away. You will even find culinary pumpkins, perfect for soups, pies, or satisfying ravioli.

The Halloween selection of giftware, toys and festive decor is not to be missed. Tasteful and only slightly scary pieces are here if you need a little last minute“spooky season” delights in the gift shop. They are currently on sale at 40% off. One of the only such shopping destinations in Des Moines, the gift shop at Zenith Holland Nursery is dedicated to finding artisanal and uncommon items.

As a destination for all the seasons, Zenith Holland Gardens Nursery is once again hosting Christmas Wreath making classes in November and one date in December. They are already beginning to fill-up, so be sure and book soon at https://www.zenithholland.com/classes/ you will learn much, have fun and walk away with a wreath of your very own making to proudly display!

Zenith Holland Nursery is a special place holding the distinction of being Des Moines oldest business. Come see it for yourself, any day of the week with convenient shopping hours from 9:00 am-7:00 pm.

The friendly staff can’t wait to show you what’s new and you may also find a bargain or two!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: (206) 878-7002

Website: https://www.zenithholland.com