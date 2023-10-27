On Thursday afternoon, Oct. 26, 2023, Kent Police Detectives – with the assistance of Valley SWAT and Hostage Negotiators – made an arrest of an 18-year-old Kent man for the attempted home invasion robbery that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 15.

That incident involved the suspect attempting to follow a couple into their home. Fortunately, they were able to get inside and lock their door to prevent the robbery.

As we previously reported, the attempted robbery was captured on Ring video which proved useful in identifying and locating the suspect.

Kent Detectives are investigating the possible involvement of today’s suspect with other similar home invasion robberies in the region.

“It is a credit to the commitment and expertise of our Detectives that has led to this great outcome today,” Police Chief Rafael Padilla said. “We want our community to know that this type of effort is what they can expect all the time.”