On Saturday afternoon at around 12:23 p.m., Kent Police responded to a “critical” shooting incident involving Valley SWAT near SW 272nd and 116 Place SE on Kent’s East Hill.

A woman was killed, and a man is in critical condition following a shooting and subsequent hourslong standoff.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a gravely-injured man sprawled in the yard, bearing the wounds of a gunshot. Kent police Assistant Chief Jarod Kasner confirmed the initial discovery, and the unfolding sequence of events that followed.

As officers assessed the situation, a gunshot was heard from within the house, further escalating the crisis. In an attempt to engage with the individual responsible for the shot, Valley SWAT hostage negotiators endeavored to establish contact but were met with silence. With the situation becoming increasingly precarious, the SWAT team made the decision to breach the residence.

Inside, they discovered a woman who had evidently inflicted a gunshot wound upon herself. Tragically, her injuries proved fatal, and she died at the scene. The identity of the deceased woman is being withheld pending an examination by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the precise cause and manner of her death.

The male victim was swiftly transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

A 911 feed listed this as a “SHOTMF” incident, which indicates a combination Advanced Life Saving (ALS) shooting response.