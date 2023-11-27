The days are turning colder and the nights are getting longer – so now is the perfect time to cuddle up with a new canine companion from Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC).

Through Nov. 30, 2023, you can adopt a large adult dog (six months or older and 25 pounds or more) and RASKC will waive the adoption fee. That’s right – you could get a loyal furry friend for just the cost of a pet license!

Adopting a shelter dog can be a very rewarding experience. At RASKC, our mission is to place great pets into great homes.

“We welcome all adopters and aim to find a special match for your family by providing as much information as we can about each animal, and ultimately allowing prospective adopters to make the final decision about what is right for their family,” RASKC said. “Our goal is to be a resource for you as you seek a new pet!”

Even without a discount, adopting a pet from RASKC is already a substantial value. Each adoption comes with many benefits, including spay/neuter surgery, initial vaccinations, microchipping, and a 30-day trial of pet health insurance through Trupanion.

Adoption hours are Noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and Noon to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Prospective adopters are encouraged to visit our facility in person to pick out the perfect companion.

If you make a match, expect to spend at least 30 minutes completing our adoption process and having your pet care questions answered by our staff.

Browse our selection of adoptable animals at kingcounty.gov/pets.

The King County Pet Adoption Center is located at 21615 64th Ave. S. in Kent (map below):