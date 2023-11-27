The Kent Chamber of Commerce’s Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2023 membership luncheon will shine a spotlight on the incredible contributions of small local non-profit organizations.

This special event will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Green River College Kent Campus, and it promises to be an enlightening and inspiring gathering that celebrates the invaluable services these non-profits provide to our community.



“At this luncheon, we will have the privilege of hearing directly from representatives of various small local non-profit organizations,” organizers said. “They will share insights into the vital services they offer and the substantial impact they have on our local economy and community. These non-profits play a pivotal role in addressing crucial needs, supporting the vulnerable, and fostering a stronger, more connected community.”



Through engaging presentations, guests will learn about the diverse range of services and programs these non-profits offer, such as education, healthcare, environmental stewardship, arts and culture, and much more. This luncheon provides an excellent opportunity to understand the breadth and depth of their contributions and how they positively influence our local economic and social landscape.



In addition to the enlightening talks, this luncheon will also provide a platform for networking and collaboration. It’s a chance to connect with representatives from various sectors, including business leaders, community members, and the passionate individuals behind these non-profits. By coming together, we can explore potential partnerships, share ideas, and amplify the collective impact we can have on our community’s growth and well-being.



We encourage you to join us for this enriching luncheon as we celebrate the tireless efforts of our local non-profits. Your presence will not only show support for their endeavors but also contribute to the ongoing dialogue about how we can work together to create a more vibrant and resilient community.



Invited speakers:

Kendrick Glover: GEM Mentoring

Barbara Philips: Community Network Council

Living Well Kent

Gwen Allen-Carston: Black Action Commisson

Accepted Speakers:

Brenda Farwell: Kent Community Partners

Lori Guilyole: City of Kent

Lauren Nicolas: Center for Economic Oppurtunity

Julie Auve: American Cancer Society

Dr. Natalie Ellington: Eileen & Callie’s Place

Date/Time

11:00 – 11:30 a.m.: Networking

11:30 a.m.: Welcome

11:45 a.m.: Panel

12:50 p.m.: Close

Fees/Admission

Members: $30

Non-Members: $50

Table Sponsor: $150

Location: Green River College Kent Campus, 417 Ramsay Way #112, Kent WA 98032, Room 282/283: