A rollover collision on I-5 in Kent caused a 10-mile backup on Tuesday morning, Nov. 28, 2023, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced.

WSDOT said that the two left lanes of northbound I-5 were closed at SR 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road) at around 6:24 a.m.

The weather was likely a factor, as fog was heavy in the area as well as some ice on the roads.

Video

Video courtesy KING5:

YouTube player

