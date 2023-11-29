SPONSORED :

The season of giving is all around us right now. During this time, the City of Burien and its community partners invite you to discover the joy of supporting small businesses and makers while you “Gift Local” and take a little time to have some fun right here in South King County.

The “It’s a Wonderful Burien” event series continues until Dec. 31, 2023, with a special focus on shopping, dining and “staying” local to avoid traffic and crowds, and even a chance to sample artisanal specialties! Crossing off your shopping list is easy with no delivery to worry about when you shop the small businesses in Burien, leaving you some time to take in a show or other entertainment.

With an outstanding location serving the South King County region, Burien presents a slice of small-town American charm filled with a myriad of local businesses and restaurants from which you can choose to shop intentionally, knowing that the dollars you spend in local businesses stay within our community helping our micro-economy thrive.

Mostly independently-owned, Burien businesses offer interesting gift options, whether domestic, imported or even original pieces made locally. Special retail opportunities can also be found in Burien’s local cultural centers, such as Casa Italiana – Italian Cultural Center, which offers uncommon items such as pannetone, imported pastas, and gourmet gifts. Another option is the Highline Heritage Museum, featuring books, toys and stuffed animal sloths in a nod to the famous prehistoric ground sloth unearthed in 1961 during construction at Sea-Tac Airport.

Other specialty cultural items such as tamales – a Mexican standard – can be found at numerous restaurants in Burien. Hans’ Deli has brought German imported goods of all sorts to the area for over 40 years, including delicious chocolate, sausages and German language magazines. Special cultural specialties, such as the classic Stollen, can be found at Bakery Nouveau along with Brioche, Pain au Chocolat, Baguettes and much, much more. All are suitable for extraordinary gifting.

No matter who’s on your list, you can find a perfect gift right in Burien! Toys, books, jewelry and apparel, personal bath and body care items, self care experiences like massages or facials, gourmet gifts and artisanal treats, foods, spirits, tools and hardware items, premium yarn and knitting materials, gourmet pet products, houseplants, musical instruments and more can all be found within city limits.

Here are a few hacks we can share to discover what’s happening and on offer to make the holidays special.

Shop Local Burien Directory

This online directory is a great time saver. You can discover unique small businesses at:

Plan your shopping trip from the comfort of your computer, phone or tablet!

You can find unexpected items for gift giving from unique Burien businesses that are either online or storefront businesses, all part of Burien’s Digital Main Street.

Support local businesses this holiday season. Explore gift giving options on ShopLocalBurien.com!

The Holiday Market at the Burien Farmers Market

Thursdays, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Town Square Park

This year-round market coordinated by Discover Burien is the perfect place to pick up some grocery items or browse unique, artisanal holiday gifts brought to you by small businesses and independent artists.

Moshier Community Art Center Holiday Pottery Sale

Saturday, Dec 2, 10:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m.

430 S. 156th St.

The potters at Moshier Community Art Center only stage sales a couple of times a year. This is one of your opportunities to delight in the works of these talented artists. Shop mugs, bowls, serving dishes, casseroles, garden art, jewelry, planters and more! Come early for best selection.

Holiday Bazaars

Holiday Bazaars let you give good and do good, because they often support local nonprofits. Several are planned throughout the season including Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 Check out the event calendar on The B-Town Blog to discover what’s coming.

Cookie Crawl

Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Downtown Burien

Start at the Discover Burien office and get your map and a reusable bag to fill with cookies from local businesses. This is a fun event for the entire family and you can find delightful and imaginative gifts along the way. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at discoverburien.org.

Winter Lights

Dec. 1 – 31, 4 p.m.

Town Square Park

One hack to consider is making your shopping fun, by pairing retail activities with a stroll through the Burien Town Square winter lights display illuminating each night in December, before or after visiting shops or restaurants.

Known for several years now as “Foodie Paradise,” you will find dozens of dining options in Burien, representing every continent except Antarctica. From one end of the city to the other, there are foods and drinks of all sorts to discover and celebrate. Just visit the shoplocalburien.com portal to explore the incredible variety of options available.

Time left over to see a show!

As the saying goes “all work, and no play…” could make your holidays more of a chore and less of a joy. Without the hassle of driving and parking far away, enjoying entertainment in Burien is a smart option. Here are a couple of shows to remember;

“The 12 Dates of Christmas”

Dec. 1 – 17 Fridays & Saturdays at 8 p.m. & Sundays at 2 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic High School Theater, 140 S. 140th St.

This Burien Actors Theatre’s comedy offers a heartwarming modern alternative to traditional holiday shows. When Mary catches her fiancé kissing another woman on T.V., she embarks on a year of hilarious and strange dates. Contains some adult language and content. Get tickets here.

“The Nutcracker”

Saturday, Dec. 2, 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Highline Performing Arts Center, 401 S. 152nd St.

A magical holiday classic. Join Clara on a journey to the Lands of Snow and Sweets. With its timeless score, beautiful costumes, and enchanting dancing, this full-length ballet will delight you with holiday cheer. Featuring the Momentum Ballet Ensemble and Academy Dancers. Tickets are $20 – $25.

The City of Burien, its businesses and residents, look forward to welcoming you to enjoy dining, save time and money and even enjoy entertainment all as “It’s a Wonderful Burien” brings you a season of joy!

