The project was initiated this past summer when the King County Council approved supplemental budget funding to restore the area. From Nov. 6-22, King County Local Services will close portions of Green River Road and 94th Place S. as part of a “Cleaning and No Parking” project intended to address clearing, cleaning, securing, and enforcing “No Parking” along the road right-of-way areas.

The road closure will be in effect 24-hours a day, 7-days a week during this period. Access will be available only to emergency response vehicles. A detour route will be provided for all other traffic.

For those who are parked in public right of way in the area: