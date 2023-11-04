On Oct. 25, 2023 at about 8:50 p.m., Federal Way police officers responded to a shooting in the O’Reilly Auto Parts store parking lot at 32411 Pacific Highway S., where they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot.

Sadly, despite officers and medics’ life-saving measures, the man did not survive.

Police said that surveillance video revealed that the victim was accosted in the parking lot by two individuals who attempted to steal his vehicle at gunpoint.

The victim was armed with a legally concealed firearm and exchanged gunfire with the suspects, who fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Before this incident, Federal Way detectives were collaborating with detectives from other jurisdictions in an attempt to identify suspects in a recent series of armed carjackings. That investigation identified two persons of interest in the Federal Way homicide.

On Oct. 26, 2023, Valley SWAT served a warrant on a residence in Kent and arrested both suspects for their roles in recent carjackings. As the carjacking suspects remained in custody on Kent charges, Federal Way detectives continued their homicide investigation and developed probable cause for the Federal Way homicide. Federal Way detectives will be referring the case to the King County Prosecutors Office, with a recommendation that homicide charges be filed on the two suspects.

“The men believed responsible for the victim’s death were in custody within 24 hours of the shooting,” Federal Way Police said. “Our thanks go out to the Kent Police Department and other regional law enforcement agencies whose collaboration was vital to quickly arresting these dangerous suspects.”

“Finally, but most importantly, our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. While nothing we do will completely heal the pain they are experiencing, we hope that the quick arrest of these dangerous criminals will allow a sense of relief for the victim’s family and our community,” police added.