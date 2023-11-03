A suspect involved in a series of recent violent home invasion robberies targeting Asians in Kent –including an incident where a young child was held at gunpoint – will remain in custody on a bail of $1 million, according to court documents.

The defendant, Alhusaine Drammeh, is accused of the following crime[s]: Attempted Burglary In The First Degree, Burglary In The First Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment. He appeared in court for a probable cause certification hearing on Monday Oct. 30, 2023.

The State requested that bail set during the defendant’s initial appearance hearing be maintained.

In the harrowing incidents detailed in the court documents, the defendant and several co-defendants allegedly stormed into occupied residences brandishing firearms (read our previous coverage here).

During the robberies, the victims were forced to lie on the ground while the armed intruders aimed their weapons at them. Shockingly, a five-year-old boy was also held at gunpoint while the suspects ransacked the victims’ personal belongings.

The court documents further reveal that at one point during the ordeal, the defendant and his accomplices warned a victim to “tell the baby not to cry” as they carried out the robbery.

Here are more details from court documents:

Oct. 15, 2023 – Attempted Burglary:

On Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at 00:53 hours, Kent Police Officers responded to a threat with a weapon at a home in Kent, Washington.

The 911 caller reported an assailant who attempted to enter his residence while carrying a firearm.

Security camera footage showed an unidentified individual wearing a black puffer jacket, red gloves, and armed with a black handgun (security cam photo below).

The suspect fled the scene, and the stolen Ring doorbell camera was recovered.

Oct. 16, 2023 – Home Invasion:

On Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 at 03:24 hours, officers responded to a home invasion at another home in Kent.

The occupants reported that four to five armed suspects entered their residence.

The suspects held the residents at gunpoint, demanding money and jewelry. They assaulted some of the victims during the ordeal.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has incorporated the Certification for Determination of Probable Cause prepared by a Detective from the Kent Police Department into the case summary and request for bail and/or conditions of release.

The defendant faces charges related to multiple counts of violent home invasion robbery. However, specific details regarding the charges and any additional offenses mentioned in the document were not provided.

As of now, the defendant remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.