King County Metro Vanpool

Commute like a VIP

Our monthly fare covers everything: the van, gas, tolls, insurance, maintenance and roadside assistance. Join an existing Vanpool or start your own—with just a total of 5 people, you can get a Vanpool on the road.

What is Vanpool?

Just 5 or more people—including 2 volunteer drivers and a bookkeeper—are needed to form a Vanpool. Each group decides their own routes, schedules and pickup/drop-off locations.

Multiple vehicle sizes are available to best fit your needs and work schedule. And our Metro team is here to help you at every step—and mile—along your Vanpool journey!

Vanpool Benefits

Convenience

Vanpools are available for any work schedule—full-time, part-time, shift and evening or weekends.

Commute to work from anywhere in the region with a basic rule: your Vanpool trip must start or end within King County.

Easily join one of our current Vanpools (more than 800 exist!) or start your own.

Value

Your monthly fare is all-inclusive, covering all costs to ride.

Reduce wear and tear on your own vehicles and save on fuel.

Commuting long distances? Living without transit access in your area? Vanpool is a great solution!

Connection

Strong friendships are a top reported benefit for many current Vanpoolers.

Shared commutes mean less stress and more joy, on and off the clock.

Sustainability benefits everyone. Ridesharing unites communities and reduces your individual—and your company’s—emissions footprint.

Live or work in Kent?

You may qualify for a $49/person monthly Metro Vanpool fare! To qualify you must live or work in Kent and make $25 or less per hour.

Kent Vanpool reduced fares are available until the end of May 2024 or while funding lasts. Please note, you may be asked to provide income information more than once.

How much does Vanpool cost?

Many factors determine your individual monthly Vanpool cost, such as the number of days you commute, trip mileage and the number of people in your Vanpool.

Check with your HR department or Employee Transportation Coordinator (ETC) to see if your employer covers Metro Vanpool as a transportation benefit.

Emergency Ride Home

As a Metro Vanpool or Vanshare participant, you may be reimbursed for emergency situations when you are unable to ride home with your van. Take a cab or Uber or Lyft home, submit the completed form and your receipt and Metro will reimburse you for the ride.

For More Information: kingcounty.gov/vanpool or 206-625-4500