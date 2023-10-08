On Saturday morning, Oct. 7, 2023 at about 1:55 a.m., Kent Police Patrol Officers were dispatched to the area of S. 208th Street and 96th Way (map below) in response to 911 calls of a vehicle in a ravine.

Officers quickly arrived in the area, located the vehicle, and had to cut through vegetation to approach the car.

The driver, a 26-year-old Federal Way woman, had tragically passed. She was the only occupant located in the vehicle.

Witnesses stated that the vehicle had originally been westbound on S. 212th at a “high rate of speed” just prior to leaving the roadway.

The Kent Police Traffic Investigators are collecting evidence and statements to determine the circumstances that led up to the accident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Kent PD Tip Line 253-856-5808 or leave a tip at [email protected]. Refer to Kent Case Number 23-13487.