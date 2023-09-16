A man was killed in a single-vehicle collision on SR 516/Kent-Des Moines Road near Meeker Street in Kent on Friday night, Sept. 15, 2023.

Washington State Patrol investigators say that – just after 9 p.m. – the man was driving eastbound when he made a lane change to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed. He lost control, slid sideways into a ditch, flipped, and struck a metal post.

The vehicle came to rest on its top and the driver was ejected.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The collision remains under investigation.