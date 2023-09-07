A tragic rollover accident on SR 167 in Kent on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 claimed a life as a dump truck traveling northbound in the left lane suffered a blown tire, leading to a fatal collision.

The incident unfolded on SR 167 at around 12:15 p.m., with the victim vehicle traveling northbound in the first of three lanes. Tragically, the dump truck experienced a blown tire, which resulted in a catastrophic chain of events.

Shortly after the tire blowout, the truck veered across the gore point of the entrance ramp from SR 516, leaving a trail of chaos in its wake. It ultimately rolled over and came to a rest on its driver’s side, leaving first responders with a grim scene to confront.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but sadly, the accident claimed the life of at least one individual involved. Their identity and further details are pending notification of next of kin.

As we previously reported, the tragic accident caused northbound SR 167 to be closed or with blocked lanes for several hours Wednesday afternoon. The accident was still being cleaned up at around 6 p.m., and traffic was slowed to a crawl.

WSDOT announced at 6:47 p.m. that all lanes and the on-ramp of northbound SR 167 from SR 516 in Kent have been reopened.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the precise circumstances leading up to the tire blowout and rollover.