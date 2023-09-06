The northbound State Route 167 on-ramp from State Route 516 is fully closed in Kent due to a major collision, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced at 12:32 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

WSDOT said that the right lane on northbound SR 167 at SR 516 was also blocked.

Emergency crews are on scene.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

“People should use alternate routes and expect delays in the area,” WSDOT said.

People can receive real-time travel information via the WSDOT mobile app and the real-time travel map.

