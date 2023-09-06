Here’s our recap of the Kent City Council meeting, held on Tuesday night, Sept. 5, 2023:

Employee of the Month

Tami Fowler received the honor this month for her role as Parks Program Assistant. She has been employed by the city since 1996. Her positive attitude, dedication, excellent customer service, and unmatched knowledge about the parks system have made her an invaluable resource for both the parks department and the community.

Proclamations

The first proclamation recognizes Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Month. FASD is a group of conditions that can occur in people exposed to alcohol before birth. It can cause lifelong complications including physical, learning, and behavioral disabilities. An estimated 870 babies are born with this condition each year in our state, and 1 in 20 school age children currently suffer from it. FASD is the number one preventable birth defect worldwide.

The second proclamation honors Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Thanks to advances in cancer research, deaths from childhood cancers have dropped by nearly 70% over the past 40 years. Unfortunately many children who survive childhood cancer will face at least one chronic health condition later in life. Treatment for childhood cancers is necessarily different from treating adult cancers, and continued research and awareness is vital.

Community Litter & Graffiti Removal Projects

Each spring and fall Kent hosts litter and graffiti removal days of service in multiple locations throughout the city. The fall TeamUp2CleanUp event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. Information on how to participate and what supplies are provided can be found at the above link.

Linda Heights Park Pump Station: New Location Approved

The current location of the pump station in the center of Linda Heights Park is difficult to access by trucks, and has visibility issues. The new pump station location, approved unanimously, will be along the road, making access easier. This also frees up space in the center of the park for park improvements.

Public Comments

The first commenter thanked the council for being so responsive to a concern he had brought to a previous meeting. He hadn’t expected much when he brought complaints about the condition of a road to council, and was blown away that it actually made a difference. He says this council is the best he’s seen anywhere.

The second commenter asked the city to do more to solve crime. He said local small businesses cannot shoulder the expense of installing security gates, and some are considering shuttering permanently after being robbed multiple times. He asked the city to be tougher on criminals, as well as helping businesses and residents with security measures.

Bids Approved

About one mile of East Valley Highway will be repaved, from South 196th Street to South 212th Street. Council approved the project, which will cost $2.3 million, but more than half of that is covered by federal grants.

Council also approved $5.4 million for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building for the Kent East Hill Operations Center. Mayor Dana Ralph said this has been in the works for about two decades, and she is glad it is finally happening.