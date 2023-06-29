Southbound State Route 167 in Kent will be reduced to a single lane for six weekends in July and August to replace damaged concrete and repair the road surface, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced this week.

Contractor crews working for WSDOT will resurface and repair a bridge deck over the railroad tracks and Interurban Trail between 4th Avenue North and Meeker Street in Kent. This work will also replace expansion joints to preserve the bridge and extend its service life.

People can expect southbound SR 167 to be reduced to one lane for up to six consecutive weekends. Each weekend, crews will work on one side of the southbound lanes before moving to the other side of the roadway the following weekend.

What to expect:

The first full weekend of bridge deck repair will begin 10 p.m. Friday, July 7, to work on expansion joints. Lanes are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, July 10.

Work will continue for up to six weekends through July and August. This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled if rain is in the forecast.

People traveling in the area should plan ahead and allow extra time to reach their destination. People also can:

Use alternatives, such as light rail, buses or bicycles.

Carpool or rideshare.

If possible, travel at off-peak times.

Use alternative routes, such as southbound I-5 to SR 516 or SR 181 (West Valley Highway).

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map, or by following the WSDOT Traffic Twitter account.