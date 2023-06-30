On Thursday morning, June 29, 2023 at 6:20 a.m., Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of S. 272nd Street (map below) in response to a 911 call of a shooting at that location.

The initial 911 caller stated that the victim had been shot in the head inside an apartment.

Police said that Officers and medical aid arrived within minutes and were directed to an apartment. Inside they located the original victim, an unresponsive 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head.

Officers searched the apartment and located a second victim, a 30-year-old Kent woman, who also had a gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital and their current status is not known.

The reporting party stated that he saw someone that might be a suspect leaving the area just after he heard what he thought were gunshots. Patrol Officers set a perimeter around the area and requested a K9 unit and air support. The person was not located, and it was later determined through witness interviews that there was evidence the person seen had left in a vehicle.

Kent Violent Crimes Detectives arrived at the scene to take over the investigation. At this point the evidence collected indicates this was not a random incident.

If you have any information about this incident:

Call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 and refer to case #23-8443

Email to [email protected]

Call 911 and request to speak to an officer