Kent Police are looking for a 59-year-old vulnerable adult male:

Nathan Prowse
Nathan Prowse has been missing since Monday morning, July 3, 2023.

Police say that Monday morning, July 3, 2023 at about 5:20 a.m., Nathan Prowse walked away from his adult family home in the 700 block of 2nd Ave S. (map below).

Nathan is 59-years-old, 5 foot 10 inches tall, about 165 pounds.

He is now clean shaven with a white stubble beard.

Nathan was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, an unknown patterned shirt, and black and white shoes.

He is bipolar and schizophrenic and without his medication.

Nathan has a medical condition that requires an oxygen tank, but he does not have one with him.

If you see Nathan, please call 911 immediately.

