As the 4th of July approaches, the City of Kent is reminding residents that all personal fireworks are illegal within the city limits.

The city’s ban on fireworks was enacted in 2015, following a voter majority on Advisory Proposition 1. The ban aims to prevent fire hazards, noise complaints, property damage and injuries caused by fireworks.

Residents who witness fireworks being used in the city can call the non-emergency line at 253-852-2121 to report them. The city urges residents to only call 911 in case of an emergency or injury involving fireworks.

4th of July Splash at Lake Meridian Park

The city also encourages residents to enjoy the big, official fireworks display at Lake Meridian Park on Tuesday night, July 4th, which will start at 10 p.m. and last for about 20 minutes.

  1. KENT is a nightmare when it comes to illegal Fireworks being set off. The police have been very responsive when called, the Fire Department is excellent. The question is where is the Kent Mayor. Last year I wrote her asking what is going to be done about the excessive Fireworks being set off in Seven Oakes. She never responded.
    Since moving into Seven Oakes during the spring of 2016, July 4, has been miserable. It has been a constant out of control extremely LOUD barrage of illegal fireworks. The Mayor needs to focus on a way to control those who refuse to follow the law.
    If she won’t then lets replace her with a Mayor who will do the job!

