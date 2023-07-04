Despite the city’s best efforts to recruit, due to a shortage of lifeguards in Kent and across the nation, the beach at Lake Meridian Park will not have lifeguards on duty this summer season, the city announced this week.

The beach will be open for swimming, but those entering the water must note they will be swimming at their own risk – NO lifeguards are on duty.

“We encourage parents or guardians to watch children closely in the water and to practice strict water safety rules at all times,” the city said. “While we will not have lifeguards on the beach, we will continue to educate the community on water safety. Follow us on social media for tips on how to swim safely!”

LIFE VEST LOANER PROGRAM

Life Vests

The city will be offering a FREE life vest loaner program again to help residents swim safely this summer.

Life vests are now available to be checked out from the Kent Commons Community Center.

Interested individuals can check out a life vest for a single day, or the entire summer season.

All sizes are available.

Please note that life vests must be checked out in person. Quantities are limited.

Life vests are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call the Kent Commons directly at (253) 856-5100 for more information.