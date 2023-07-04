The Kent Summer Concert Series kicks off this Thursday, July 6, 2023, with live music from LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends at Lake Meridian Park.

“We look forward to another season of rockin’ good performances,” the city said. “Don’t forget, all concerts are FREE!”

WEDNESDAY PICNIC PERFORMANCES

Pack some snacks and join us at West Fenwick Park for concerts made especially for kids! This year, we’re holding all Wednesday Picnic Performances in conjunction with our Summer Playgrounds program. Playground activities are available from 11:30 a.m, – 4:30 p.m. Concerts run from 12 – 1 p.m.

July 12 The Not-It’s! July 19 Roberto the Magnificent July 26 Doktor Kaboom! August 9 123 Andrés

WEDNESDAY FAMILY DATE NIGHT AT KENT STATION

Grab your friends and family for an evening of music and fun at Kent Station from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday Family Date Nights run from July 12 – August 16.

July 12 The West Coast Feed July 19 Lady A July 26 Clinton Fearon August 2 Chance McKinney August 9 Nite Wave August 16 The Cory Wilds Band

THURSDAYS AT THE LAKE

Prepare for a summer of great music and relaxation on the water at Lake Meridian Park! Concerts are held from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Lake performances run from July 6 – August 10.

July 6 LeRoy Bell and His Only Friends July 13 Blue Moon Marquee July 20 Victims of Love – A Tribute to the Eagles July 27 Amelia Day & The Cloves August 3 Seffarine August 10 The Hillbenders “WhoGrass”

The Kent Summer Concert Series is presented by Kent Parks, the City of Kent, and Kent Station,