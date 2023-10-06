SPONSORED :

By Theresa Schaefer

At Herc Rentals’ newly opened location on Pacific Highway South in Des Moines, the floors sparkle with the shine of a bright new penny, while some of the equipment is still in its manufacturer plastic ready to make your work efficient and easy to tackle.

Fresh, high quality equipment is one of the advantages you’ll enjoy while renting from this industry leader, in one of their newest locations serving the whole South King County area. It’s got easy access to I-5 and Kent-Des Moines Road, placing it at a crossroads for Kent, Des Moines, Normandy Park SeaTac, Burien and beyond.

What’s even better than new gear, though, might be their Weekend Warrior Special. This is a terrific program, and one that according to Branch Manager James Martin is one of “our best kept secrets!” Simply pick up your equipment on a Friday after 1 p.m. and return it on, or before 9 a.m. on the following Monday and it’s considered a 1-day rental. That’s right! Three days use for the price of one. It’s an incredible savings for anyone who has a project or event to complete over a weekend.

If that wasn’t enough to pique your interest, you will be amazed at the huge variety of equipment you can rent at their convenient location. What’s more, you can choose the terms that make sense for you with daily, weekly or even longer term rental rates. Scissor lifts, trenchers, saws, drills, vacuums, floor refinishing/maintenance equipment, work lights and so much more! All top grade reliable goods suitable for residential or commercial use. No matter what the occasion, from emergency response to celebrating events or weddings, Herc Rentals has the generators, lights and more to bring your vision to life. Some folks even turn camping into glamping with the right equipment for ease and comfort.

Martin is assisted in the branch with a staff of friendly and knowledgable local folks who are happy to answer your questions. They’ll make sure you know how to start your equipment, and provide you tips on safe operation, as well as ensuring you have proper protective gear. You’ll get a chance to practice starting and stopping your tools with their help.

Herc Rentals presents a great value proposition every day, and if your schedule permits, their Weekend Warrior Deal can’t be beat. Give them a call or chat on their website to find the equipment you need and reserve your equipment. They’ll be happy to help.

We’re happy to share their secrets with you: a great weekend special, easy location and friendly staff. With so much to offer, they’re sure to be a popular spot. This new branch is a welcome addition to our Southside community of builders and doers.

Won’t you visit soon and give them your support?

Herc Rentals

22868 Pacific Highway S.

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: 253-893-4007 Website: https://www.hercrentals.com Email: [email protected]