On Saturday morning, Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:55 a.m., Kent Patrol Officers were dispatched to the area of 12000 SE 236th Street on Kent’s East Hill in regards to a driver fleeing from a truck and trailer in a ditch, where a male victim died.

While en route to that incident, a Patrol Officer noticed a different truck pulling an excavator on a trailer on SE 234th Street. The truck was driving erratically, unable to stay in its lane. The boom arm on the truck was fully extended, causing it to hit a stop sign.

The Officer did not pursue in compliance with state law, but did observe that the truck was unable to maintain control of the swerving trailer. Police said that a short distance later, the trailer and excavator rolled over and detached from the truck. The driver hopped out briefly, but then got back in the truck and fled. The officers did not pursue again.

While examining the crash scene, officers discovered a male victim, who had apparently been on the trailer or excavator during the rollover crash. The man, a 29-year-old Kent resident, had massive head and chest injuries. Officers immediately provide CPR and other medical aid. Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Fire Fighters and Medics responded and assumed lifesaving care.

Tragically, the man did not survive.

Officers also located a stolen gun on the deceased man.

Kent Police Officers quickly located the abandoned truck used to flee from the officers near 116th Ave and SE 208th Street (map below). They would later learn that it had been stolen in Kent earlier this morning, in addition to the trailer and excavator.

Kent Officers assisted by a King County K9 team and a drone conducted an extensive search for the driver/suspect, but were not able to locate him.

The suspect is described as 25-30 years old, 5’08” to 5’10”, about 170 pounds, last seen wearing a high visibility vest or jacket.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit was called to the scene to conduct the investigation.

Police Seeking Tips

Kent Police are asking that if you have any information about this incident to call the KPD tip line 253-856-5808, send a text to [email protected] or call the non-emergency dispatch line 253-852-2121.

If your tip is time sensitive, please call 911.