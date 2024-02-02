From our sister site The Auburn Examiner:

Disney, Marvel, and Cartoon Network star Kat Cressida is set to grace ‘Unlock The Con’ in Auburn the weekend of Feb. 17-18, 2024, promising an exceptional Meet & Greet Experience.

The event will take place that Saturday and Sunday at the Auburn Outlet Collection Mall (map below), offering fans the opportunity to meet the renowned voice actress known for her diverse roles across various platforms, including Walt Disney Animation, Pixar Studios, Marvel Studios, Cartoon Network, and several iconic video games.

Some of Cressida’s notable characters include:

“Jessie the Cowgirl” from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story.

“Dee Dee” from Cartoon Network’s classic Dexter’s Laboratory.

“Elektra” for Marvel Studios.

Additionally, she is celebrated among Disney and horror enthusiasts for her portrayal of the Haunted Mansion Bride “Constance Hatchaway” across Disney Parks worldwide, as well as the eerie “Little Girl Lost” in Disney’s Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror.

We got a chance to interview Cressida, who graduated from UC Berkeley. Her first big break was a Folger’s commercial, “which pretty much kept me going for two years with residuals back in the day.” Other early voiceover gigs were promos for TNT’s James Bond Marathon, “Princess Leia” for Lucas Arts, and “Dee Dee” in Dexter’s Laboratory for the Cartoon Network.

Her advice for those wanting to get into the VO biz?

“It requires a great deal of behind the scenes messiness and hard work and sweat and non-fun work to get to the payoff, and that’s not exaggerating,” she told us. “If you want to go into voiceover, you’ve got to have a lot of acting training; for the most part, very few people cross over into voiceover professionally if you haven’t had a ton of acting classes and experience. You need to have a great deal of understanding of emotions and acting and it’s still very physical.”

She also adds that voice talent should also have improv experience and be able to pivot as well, “to learn how to take direction that sometimes seems contradictory or impossible without arguing with the director.”

Cressida also advises aspiring VO talent to learn and embrace technology, including audio hardware and software.

“These days you have to have a full home studio as well with all of the accoutrements of a professional recording studio. You’ve got to sound professional at all times.”

Her recent voiceover credits include Archer (FX), Solar Opposites (FX/Hulu), Goosebumps (Disney), Doom Patrol (DC Universe/WB), and blockbuster video game titles such as Starfield, God of War: Ragnarok, and Horizon Forbidden West.

During the event, Cressida will offer fans the chance to acquire 8 x 10 prints of her most-requested characters, limited Funko Pop figures, including exclusive items like the glow-in-the-dark “Constance,” and rare vaulted Pops. Additionally, she will present limited edition Haunted Mansion and Tower of Terror authentic Disney Parks plaques from Walt Disney Imagineering.

Moreover, Cressida’s charitable endeavors will be highlighted, with a portion of proceeds from her appearances donated to various organizations, including the Pediatric Cancer Foundation, No Kid Hungry, and CHOC (Children’s Hospital of Orange County).

How to Meet Kat

Besides sharing the origin stories as created by Walt Disney and the hidden secrets of Walt Disney Imagineering on their 25-year journey to creating the iconic “Haunted Mansion,” Kat will also share behind-the-scenes craft of voiceovers, experiences recording with A-List celebrities like Tom Hanks and Mark Hamill, and take Q & A sharing with full-transparency the inner-workings of Hollywood, horror and Disney magic!

Unlock The Con is a unique, intimate setting that is able to provide fans with an unmatched, up close & personal experience that larger conventions can’t duplicate.

Saturday, Feb. 17, 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Meet & Greet.

An exclusive Saturday evening, Feb. 17, 5-7 p.m.: Dinner & Private Panel/Q&A.

Sunday, Feb. 18 10:15 – 11 a.m. “Brunch With The Bride”: fans can enjoy breakfast/lunch items while engaging with the actress. Kat will discuss her many different roles & behind the scenes stories from some of the most beloved characters, attractions & moments in her amazing career.

fans can enjoy breakfast/lunch items while engaging with the actress. Kat will discuss her many different roles & behind the scenes stories from some of the most beloved characters, attractions & moments in her amazing career. Sunday, Feb. 18, 11:15 a.m. – 1 p.m. “Meet & Greet.”

Tickets

Ticket prices start at $6.95 for adults (free general admission for guests 13 & under), with VIP options available, ranging from $24.95 to $64.95, including access to the Saturday Dinner & Sunday Brunch events (tickets required for all guests regardless of age).

Tickets can be purchased through TIXR by clicking below:

Videos

Here’s a taste of Cressida as the iconic bride “Constance Hatchaway” at the Haunted Mansion:

As “Jessie” in Toy Story Mania:

And as “Little Girl Lost” from Disney Parks attraction Tower of Terror:

Follow Kat on Social Media

Follow @KatCressida on both Twitter/X and Instagram – especially for those who love ‘behind the scenes’ of Disney history, Disney Parks, Disney animation…and of course voiceover work.

About Unlock The Con

Unlock The Con, located in the Auburn Outlet Collection Mall, prides itself on providing fans with a unique, intimate setting for an up-close and personal experience with their favorite stars, which larger conventions often cannot replicate.

For more information, visit Unlockthecon.com, email [email protected], or call (253) 329-2082.

Location

Unlock the Con is located within that Auburn Outlet Collection Mall at 1101 Outlet Collection Way SW, Suite 1321: