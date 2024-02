All lanes of northbound State Route 167 were blocked early Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, after a crash near South 180th Street in Kent.

Traffic was being diverted off northbound SR 167 at South 180th Street and around the crash scene.

WSDOT said that there is no ETA when SR 167 will reopen, and people traveling through the area should expect delays.

Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT’s email updates.