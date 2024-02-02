On Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 at about 4:18 p.m., multiple Kent Police Officers were dispatched to the area of 68th Ave S. and S. 212th in reference to a 911 call of a shooting.

The reporting party stated that his son had been shot in the back and he was driving his son away from the location of the shooting. The father advised that the suspects were pursuing him in their own vehicle.

Officers located the victim, a 16-year-old Kent teen, and his father when they pulled over near Washington Ave and W. James.

A responding Kent Patrol Officer spotted the suspect vehicle nearby where the victims had pulled over. The suspect vehicle drove off, then stopped at a business. The Officer challenged the occupants, and one suspect, a 19-year-old male, exited the vehicle and remained near the car. He was taken into custody without incident.

The second suspect, also a 19-year-old male, fled from the area on foot with a rifle in his hand towards a section of woods. Kent Officers immediately set a perimeter around the area to contain the suspect and protect nearby businesses and homes. WSP Troopers responded to assist by temporarily halting SR 167 traffic. King County Sheriff’s Office’s Guardian 1 helicopter responded to assist in the search for the outstanding suspect.

Guardian 1 located what they believed to be the suspect in the woods inside the contained perimeter and directed Officers to the general location. The suspect eventually responded to Officers’ commands to exit his hiding place and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The victim received medical aid at the scene and was then transported by medics to a local hospital. The victim’s condition was stable at the time of transport.

The Kent Police Investigation Unit responded to conduct the investigation and determine where the original incident started.

Witnesses Sought

If you witnessed any part of this incident and have not yet spoken to an Officer, please contact police here: