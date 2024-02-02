The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking witnesses to the seventh freeway shooting of 2024 in King County.

Troopers said that at approximately 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, WSP communications received a 9-1-1 call from a driver reporting their vehicle was being shot at on westbound SR 18 near 304th Street.

The victim further advised he took the exit to 304th and the suspect vehicle continued on westbound SW 18. He also discovered two bullet holes in his vehicle but thankfully was not injured.

The victim was contacted, and it was confirmed that there was a bullet hole in the left rear driver’s side door and the left front fender. He advised that he was traveling westbound SR 18 approaching 304th, passed a semi truck then moved back to the right lane. It was at that time a white Dodge Charger pulled alongside and the passenger displayed a black handgun and fired three shots before fleeing.

A short time later a trooper located the suspect vehicle taking the exit from southbound I-5 to 72nd Street in Tacoma. Shortly after the vehicle exited, WSP aircraft located the vehicle and followed it advising ground units the direction and location of travel. The suspect vehicle travelled through Tacoma streets then reentered northbound I-5 and exited the freeway in Fife. A witness also called 9-1-1 and advised that a gun was thrown from the vehicle in Tacoma which was retrieved and placed into evidence. The suspects continued to an apartment complex where they abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

They were observed taking off their jackets and placing a backpack into another vehicle and continued on foot until leaving the scene in a white SUV that appeared to be waiting for them.

Ground units had not arrived yet and the white SUV was able to leave the area. The Dodge Charger had a plate on it that returned to a rental company, but further investigation showed this was the wrong plate and the vehicle was stolen.

The Dodge Charger was placed into WSP evidence for a search warrant, the backpack was retrieved out of the other vehicle and a search warrant is being obtained.

WSP detectives are seeking any witnesses that observed the Dodge Charger before, during or after the shooting to include any dashcam video. Please email Detective Haake at [email protected].