On Thursday morning, Feb. 1, 2024 at about 7:22 a.m., Kent Patrol and Traffic Officers, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Fire Fighters and Medics were dispatched to the area of 116th Ave SE and SE 234th Street (map below) in reference to a teen girl being struck by a vehicle.

911 callers told dispatchers that the teen had been hit by a vehicle and she was on the ground and injured.

Multiple Kent Officers responded to the area and located the victim, a 17-year-old girl, with serious injuries. The teen victim was airlifted from the location to a local hospital after Medics began treatment and determined the severity of her injuries.

Kent Traffic Officers are conducting an investigation as to what led up to the accident. The driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Kent woman, has been cooperative and early indications are that intoxicants were not a factor.

If you witnessed this accident and have not yet been contacted by a Police Officer to give a statement, or have other pertinent evidence or information, please contact Kent PD at: