Washington State Patrol Detectives are seeking witnesses to a drive-by shooting on SR 167 that happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Jan. 10, 2024 near Algona.

Police said their communications center received a 9-1-1 call from a driver who stated they were shot at on southbound SR 167 near Ellingson (map below).

Troopers contacted the victim at her residence to investigate the shooting. She stated that her and her boyfriend were traveling southbound SR 167 near Ellingson in a silver Dodge Charger when a black BMW 4-door sedan pulled next to them and began firing. They advised that the shots were coming from the driver’s side rear passenger, and they believed the shots were being fired in the air.

The BMW fled and the victim continued toward her residence and noticed her tire pressure light came on. Once at home she realized that her vehicle was struck multiple times, including the tire.

The victim did not have a description of the suspect who was firing the weapon and was unable to obtain a plate on the suspect vehicle.

Thankfully no injuries were sustained by the victim or her boyfriend.

WSP detectives are seeking witnesses or anyone with information that would help identify the suspect or suspect vehicle. Please email Detective Haake at [email protected].