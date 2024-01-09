On Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at around midnight, Kent Police Officer Lind was conducting routine patrols in the area of 1500 W. Meeker, when he spotted a vehicle at the gas pumps with the engine running.

Lind drove past the car and observed that the driver and front seat passenger were both slumped over and appeared to be asleep. After a short time he made contact to check on their welfare.

The driver woke up when Officer Lind made contact. Despite the fact that she was holding a partially melted plastic tube in her hand, and the Officer could see a piece of burned tin foil with half a blue pill on the floorboard, she denied using drugs. The tube, often called a “tooter” and the burned tin foil are common items known to be used for smoking fentanyl. Passing out is a common result of using Fentanyl. Fentanyl is regularly seen on the street as a blue pill prior to smoking.

The driver initially denied using any drugs, but eventually admitted to using on and off during the day. Officer Lind told her to turn off the car, and took the keys. At this point he noticed a small child in the back seat. The Officer then noticed that burnt foil and half a blue pill were near the child’s baby bottle. The child is 3-years-old.

The driver, a 46-year-old Federal Way woman, and the passenger, a 28-year-old Federal Way man, were the parents of the child. The male suspect was similarly intoxicated by drugs and it was clear to the Officer that they had exposed the child during their drug use. The child was evaluated by medical personnel and released back to Kent PD, who safeguarded him until CPS could take custody.

Police arrested the mother and booked for DUI.

Both parents were arrested and booked for Reckless Endangerment DV.

Multiple Officers arrived to assist, and during the investigation they noticed many items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Once the suspects and child were removed, they wrote a search warrant to retrieve the items. This is at least the 3rd time these parents have been contacted and charged by Kent PD for similar incidents.

“Thank you to Officer Lind and his crew for your proactive work and for taking this child out of harm’s way,” police said.

If you are addicted to drugs, GET HELP: https://www.stopwa.com/kent-treatment-center/