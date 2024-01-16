From our sister site The Auburn Examiner:

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, the Auburn Police Department responded to an airplane crash in the 3900 block of Auburn Way N. (map below).

When police arrived on scene, they found a single-engine aircraft that had crashed into a chain-link fence on the west side of the road.

Preliminary information indicates the pilot lost power after takeoff from Auburn Municipal Airport and attempted to return to the airport.

Police said the pilot – who was the only one on board – sustained minor injuries.

Photo courtesy Auburn Police Department.
Photo courtesy Valley Regional Fire Authority.

Auburn Way N. was closed from 37th to 42nd Street NE in both directions for the next couple of hours pending a NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) investigation.

Related posts

Collision on I-5 in Kent causes 10-mile backup Tuesday morning Troopers seeking witnesses to drive-by shooting on SR 167 Wednesday night Road closure at Green River Road & 94th Place S. for ‘Cleaning and No Parking’ project will be Nov. 6-22

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

  1. Reply
Leave a comment
COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *