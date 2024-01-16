From our sister site The Auburn Examiner:

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, the Auburn Police Department responded to an airplane crash in the 3900 block of Auburn Way N. (map below).

When police arrived on scene, they found a single-engine aircraft that had crashed into a chain-link fence on the west side of the road.

Preliminary information indicates the pilot lost power after takeoff from Auburn Municipal Airport and attempted to return to the airport.

Police said the pilot – who was the only one on board – sustained minor injuries.

Photo courtesy Auburn Police Department.

Photo courtesy Valley Regional Fire Authority.

Auburn Way N. was closed from 37th to 42nd Street NE in both directions for the next couple of hours pending a NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) investigation.