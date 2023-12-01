‘Tis the season to celebrate, connect, and spread some holiday cheer, and what better way to do it than at the Kent Chamber’s annual Holiday Networking Mixer on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, from 4 – 6:30 p.m.

This year you can also SHOP SMALL AT A MINI EXPO!

“Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, fun, and festive merriment,” organizers said. “This year’s mixer promises an abundance of delicious food, engaging activities, and fantastic opportunities to connect with fellow chamber members. It’s the perfect setting to make new business connections, exchange ideas, and strengthen existing relationships while celebrating the warmth and spirit of the season.”

Please RSVP by Dec. 10

The Chamber is asking all who plan on attending to please RSVP by Dec. 10, 2023 – click here to RSVP.

“We look forward to seeing you there and sharing the joy of the season with our fantastic chamber community.”

“Don’t forget to bring your holiday spirit and let’s make this an evening to remember!”

Please RSVP/Register Here

Related posts

Kent Chamber luncheon will shine a light on local nonprofits on Thursday, Dec. 7 ’It’s a Wonderful Burien’ offers Holiday Joy for the whole south end, starting this weekend ‘It’s a Wonderful Burien’ supports the Nov. 25 Shop Small Saturday

Scott Schaefer

Founder/Publisher/Editor. Three-time National Emmy Award winning Writer (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”), Director, Producer, Journalist and more...

Leave a comment

COMMENT POLICY: Please use your real name and remain civil – no attacks. Since it's an election year, comments that campaign or complain about candidates will NOT be approved. Try writing a thoughtful, informed, intelligent comment that would make your Mom proud.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *