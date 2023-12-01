‘Tis the season to celebrate, connect, and spread some holiday cheer, and what better way to do it than at the Kent Chamber’s annual Holiday Networking Mixer on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, from 4 – 6:30 p.m.

This year you can also SHOP SMALL AT A MINI EXPO!

“Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, fun, and festive merriment,” organizers said. “This year’s mixer promises an abundance of delicious food, engaging activities, and fantastic opportunities to connect with fellow chamber members. It’s the perfect setting to make new business connections, exchange ideas, and strengthen existing relationships while celebrating the warmth and spirit of the season.”

Please RSVP by Dec. 10

The Chamber is asking all who plan on attending to please RSVP by Dec. 10, 2023 – click here to RSVP.

“We look forward to seeing you there and sharing the joy of the season with our fantastic chamber community.”

“Don’t forget to bring your holiday spirit and let’s make this an evening to remember!”