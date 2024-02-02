Just like in the famous game show, you’re invited to “Come on Down!” to the Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) through Feb. 29, 2024, where you can “Name Your Price” when you adopt a medium or large breed adult dog (six months or older, 25 pounds or more).

Even a bid as low as $1 could have you taking home a fabulous canine companion!

Note that a pet license fee may still apply.

See all of RASKC’s adoptable animals at this link, or visit the King County Pet Adoption Center during open adoption hours weekdays from noon to 5 p.m., or weekends noon to 4 p.m.

With the “Name Your Price” promotion, you just come in to the Pet Adoption Center, pick out the pet you’d like, then tell them what you’d like to pay for an adoption fee. You’re not bidding against anyone else – all of the pets are adopted on a first-come, first-served basis.